Crash on I-75 NB kills 1, injures 1

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) - One person has died and one is injured after a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 northbound just south of exit 208 near Interstate 280.

The crash occurred around 10:50 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say a man had stopped on a curb lane to re-adjust ladders that came loose on his black pick up truck, when a white van was trying to merge northbound and could not get over. The van continued in the curb lane and struck the truck. The truck then hit the man, killing him at the scene.

The driver of the van was injured and transported to a local hospital. There is no word on his condition.

Traffic has been reduced to one lane and is backing up to the Berdan exit. Toledo police expects long delays.

