TRAFFIC: Slow on I-75 NB near Wood County's Buck Road

ROSSFORD, OH (TOLEDO NEWS NOW) - Traffic is backed up and moving slowly on I-75 northbound near Buck Road in Wood County after a rollover crash.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol says Wednesday morning a car rolled over and debris hit another vehicle on I-75.
A juvenile Penta student suffered minor injuries and was taken to a Toledo hospital by EMS.
Troopers are investigating.
