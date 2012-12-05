TRAFFIC: Slow on I-75 NB near Wood County's Buck Road

ROSSFORD, OH (TOLEDO NEWS NOW) - Traffic is backed up and moving slowly on I-75 northbound near Buck Road in Wood County after a rollover crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says Wednesday morning a car rolled over and debris hit another vehicle on I-75.

A juvenile Penta student suffered minor injuries and was taken to a Toledo hospital by EMS.

Troopers are investigating.

