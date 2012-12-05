1 injured after vehicle strikes utility pole

VANLUE, OH (Toledo News Now) - The Findlay Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that occurred on state Route 568 in Hancock County near milepost 10.

Around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Casey J. Clark, 22, of Upper Sandusky, was driving a Kia Rio eastbound on SR 568. OSHP says Clark failed to maintain control on the wet roadway and traveled off the left side striking a utility pole. The vehicle came to rest in a field with heavy front end damage.

Clark was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

