Toledo Express adds flight to Ft.Myers, FL area

TOLEDO, OH (TOLEDO NEWS NOW) - Allegiant Air announced Wednesday that it will begin weekly service from Toledo to Punta Gorda, FL in February. Punta Gorda is centrally located between Fort Myers and Sarasota.

Airline officials believe many people will take advantage of the new route because of its vicinity to popular vacation spots. Allegiant already offers flights from Toledo to Orlando/Sanford and St. Pete/Clearwater.

"We are very excited that Allegiant has added the Fort Myers/Punta Gorda flight out of Toledo Express Airport. The Fort Myers area has always been a top vacation destination for residents of northwest Ohio and we're thrilled to bring this route back to the traveling community," said Paul Toth, President and CEO for the Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority. "Allegiant has always been our target airline for the Toledo/Punta Gorda route. They have consistently provided great service and great prices to our community, and they are the right airline to serve this market."

Toth is excited about the addition and says Allegiant is one of the most profitable airlines in the country and the fact that it is choosing to expand services in Toledo is a big step for the airport. Toth says this is just the first step and more new routes could be added in the future.

"The competition for air service right now is unbelievable. And for them to build on the success that they've had in Toledo and expand is great for our community, and certainly helps us as we go after other airlines to see that we're growing and not shrinking," explained Toth.

Allegiant reports fares will begin at $89.99 one-way for limited seats. Those flight tickets must be purchased by December 12, 2012 for travel by June 3, 2013.

"We are pleased to bring a new affordable and convenient travel option for Toledo residents," said Andrew C. Levy, Allegiant Travel Company president. "We are confident the community will appreciate the value of flying nonstop to Southwest Florida and the value of bundling their air, hotel and car rental reservation together."

The first plane flies from Toledo to Punta Gorda Feb. 16.

Get more details or book a flight at Allegiant.com.

