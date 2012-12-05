Maumee Valley school to break ground on residence hall

TOLEDO, OH (TOLEDO NEWS NOW) - High school students are now one step closer to living on campus at Maumee Valley Country Day School.

The school will break ground at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday on a new $1.5 million residence hall. The facility will be over 8,000 square feet and will hold 28 students.

School leaders say it will be paid for through room and board fees and will not impact the cost of tuition or require a fundraising campaign.

The boarding hall will be available to families who live outside the local area, children of alumni who no longer live in Toledo and international students.

Current students travel from as far as Port Clinton and Findlay.

The facility will be open to students for the 2013-14 school year.

Copyright 2012 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

