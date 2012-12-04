Toledo police and fire earned presidential overtime

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) – Over $150,000 was approved by Toledo city council Tuesday to pay for police and fire fighter overtime this year.

Every time President Obama or GOP nominee Mitt Romney came to Toledo prior to election, Toledo police had to be ready. Frequent trips were made over the past year because the area was considered a toss-up for the election.

Protecting the presidential candidates takes manpower and overtime. City council approved $150,000 to pay for police overtime. They also approved to pay overtime incurred by the fire department during those visits, but no specific amount was given.

Councilman Rob Ludeman said he wishes the city could be reimbursed.

"It's a cost of doing business," Ludeman said. "I think with four years looking down the road, it would be worthwhile trying to figure out a way to see if there is some kind of recapture of those funds, because Toledo and Lucas County and Wood County are hotbeds for the presidency."

The money for the overtime will come from the General Fund. Council approved of the costs by a unanimous vote.

