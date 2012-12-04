Perrysburg Township Police conducting ‘Enforcement Blitz’ through January 1

PERRYSBURG TOWNSHIP, OH (Toledo News Now) - Police in Perrysburg Township will be out in force over the next month as part of a traffic "Enforcement Blitz". The initiative is paid for through a grant from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Officers will be looking for speeders, as well as divers not wearing seat belts and impaired drivers. The blitz will focus on U.S. 20, State Routes 795, 65 and 25 as well as Oregon Road.

"A lot of the stuff, like a seatbelt violation is a secondary offense, you have to have probable cause to stop them. And then that's you when you usually come across the no seatbelt violation and driving under suspension and all of the other stuff that it entails," said Lieutenant Jim Pellek of the Perrysburg Township Police Department.

The stepped-up enforcement effort will continue through January 1.

