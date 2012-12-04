Bowling Green considering changes to zoning laws

Bowling Green City Council is considering changes to the city's zoning laws in response to controversy about a planned structure near the downtown area.

A property owner has requested re-zoning of an area at the corner of Wooster Street and North Prospect Street from residential to B-3. The plan is to knock down houses to build a mixed-use development with retail space on the first floor and residential on the second. Some residents have objected, as B-3 zoning would allow for a structure 4 stories high. In response, council is considering creating a B-5 zoning designation, which would limit structures to two stories and require the second story to be residential.

"It completely eliminates the possibility of a four story structure, particularly an apartment building, being built," said Councilman Bob Mcomber.

A public hearing will be held on the matter at the city's January 7 council meeting.

