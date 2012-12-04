BGSU faculty push for contract

BOWLING GREEN, OH (Toledo News Now) – The Bowling Green State University (BGSU) Faculty Association is still pushing for contract negotiations with the board of trustees.

The nearly 840 members of the association have been working without a contract since they formed two years ago.

According to Candace Archer, associate professor of political science and chief negotiator for the union, BGSU has the second lowest salaries for faculty in the state. She said that the main issues of negotiating a contract have involved benefits and salary.

Archer said that although a contract is inevitable, negotiations have been slow. The faculty has been staying visible on campus and reaching out to students through demonstrations.

The union filed an Unfair Labor Practice (ULP) against the school after they said they didn't receive documents relating to benefits.

"Since the ULP has been filed we're seeing more urgency on their part to get us the documents that we asked for," Archer said. "There are still things that we have not received that are a part of the complaint and ULPs take a long time to resolve themselves through the state mechanism, so that's also continuing to go on."

The BGSU board of trustees will hold their last meeting of the year Friday afternoon. The Faculty Association plans to hold a demonstration before attending the meeting.

Copyright 2012 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.