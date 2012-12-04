Multiple injuries in west Toledo accident - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Multiple injuries in west Toledo accident

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Several people were taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries Tuesday after a multiple vehicle accident in west Toledo.

Police say a vehicle traveling west bound on Central Avenue veered into oncoming traffic. That forced a car in the east bound lanes to swerve off the roadway, down a hill and into an apartment building.  Another vehicle was also hit.

The accident is still under investigation, police said.

Copyright 2012 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly