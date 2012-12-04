BG Council cancels plan to allow chickens in the city

It remains illegal to raise chickens in Bowling Green, OH.

Bowling Green City Council has set aside plans to pass legislation allowing residents to raise chickens in the city.

Controversy bubbled up after a BG resident asked council to amend zoning laws to allow raising chickens inside the city limits.

Current zoning laws ban all agricultural animals inside the city, which includes chickens. Council members had considered changing the law, but have since decided against it.

