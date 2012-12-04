State could revoke nursing center's license after abuse allegations

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) - The list of reasons the state wants to remove a Toledo nursing home's license is growing. Liberty Nursing Center on Ashland Avenue came under fire after the state said the facility did not identify and respond to allegations of abuse of a resident.

Once the state looked further into practices at the nursing center, it found an additional 13 violations.

View the list of violations for Liberty Nursing Center.

The Ohio Department of Health sent a letter to Liberty Nursing Center after facility records showed in July, a male resident was on top of a female resident in her bed. After staff determined no sexual contact occurred, they did not report it to the victim's family or doctor.

Now the state says it has found additional violations, such as failure to store respiratory equipment in sanitary conditions and failure to assess patients for pain management. It is the pattern of behavior and severe citations that made the state look into revoking the facility's license.

Officials say the hearing for the original violations was scheduled for this week, but they have been postponed in light of the letter advising of additional violations.

The state says Liberty Nursing Center has 30 days to respond.

