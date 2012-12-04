Downtown Huntington Bank robbed, suspect escapes

The FBI provided this photo of the suspect.

Toledo Police say the downtown Toledo Huntington Bank location was robbed just after 4 p.m. Tuesday.

According to police, a lone man walked into the bank at 519 Madison Avenue and demanded cash. The suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of money. No injuries were reported.

The suspect was described as a black male, 35-40 years of age, 5'8" - 5'10" tall, thin build, 140-160 pounds, with freckles on his cheeks. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue ball cap with white bill, green-colored pants and white shoes.



Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStopper at 419-255-1111 or the FBI, Cleveland division, at 419-243-6122.

