Laid off Jeep employees to return for new model

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) - More than a dozen Jeep employees who were temporarily laid off this summer were back on the job Tuesday. Even more are expected to head back over the next year.

The company is preparing to start building a new Jeep model, but need workers. Company officials tell say about 20 team leaders have been called back so far. They were temporarily laid off when production of the Jeep Liberty stopped back in August.

Officials with Chrysler say when production on the Liberty stopped, they announced a new model would be built. Bringing back employees was all part of the process.

Retired Jeep employees say they are happy production is picking up.

"It brings taxes to the city, wages to the workers. It brings business to the vendors around. It's just a good thing. Jobs are a good thing," said Rick Sobecki.

Company officials declined to comment on an exact number of employees to be called back, but said employees will be needed to help build the new Jeep.

