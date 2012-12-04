Toledo man indicted for murder of ex-girlfriend

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) - A 19-year old Toledo man accused of murdering his 18-year-old ex-girlfriend has been indicted on two counts of murder.

Police say Traquawan Gibson shot and killed CJ Bell last month at a house on West Webber Street in north Toledo.

When police arrived at the scene, both Bell and Gibson had gunshot wounds. Bell was shot five times in the chest and Gibson had a bullet wound to the leg.

Bell later died at the hospital.

After interviewing Gibson, police charged him.

Gibson is being held on a $1 million bond.

Related stories:

Copyright 2012 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.