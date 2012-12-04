Restaurant Ratings: Bugs and improper temperatures trouble inspectors

Inspectors found improper food temperatures all around Quizno's Subs on West Central Avenue that could make customers very ill.

(Toledo News Now) - Bugs and improper food temperatures were common problems during recent health inspections for local diners, sub shops and drive thrus.

Quizno's Subs on West Central Avenue stops short of impressive with 11 violations. Inspectors found frost buildup, a rusty cheese grater and improper reheating of food. They found improper food temperatures all around that could make customers very ill.

A similar situation is happening just down the street at Fortune Inn Restaurant on West Central Avenue. A total of 11 violations were found, including dangerous food temperatures. Its report also mentions the facility not date marking, plus storing raw food above produce. Managers were made aware of needed cleaning to reduce excessive buildup in the kitchen.

Fruit flies are sure to keep the hungry away at Penn Station East Coast Subs. The pests can be located near the mop sink and dry storage area of the restaurant. Inspectors also told management buildup on food racks needs to be dealt with as soon as possible.

Magdalena's on West Alexis Road may overshadow others this week with its 15 violations. Inspectors found gnats in the kitchen, mold on the shelves, missing knobs along the cook line, as well as hot dogs and ribs not date marked.

The new Gold Star Market on Lagrange Street received six violations during its latest inspection. General cleaning is needed in the restroom, plus inspectors discovered a bed and several personal belongings in an area previously used for the kitchen. Owners have been ordered to remove it all immediately.

An employee was caught practicing the five-second rule at McDonald's on Secor Road. Inspectors found three violations, with one involving a drive thru worker dropping a condiment packet on the floor, putting it into a bag with food and serving it to a customer.

On a good note, Chipotle on West Central Avenue is running without a single violation. Inspectors called it clean and well-organized.

Management is also maintaining a clean working environment at Tropical Grill on Monroe Street. Inspectors found great date marking and overall good food temperatures in coolers.

