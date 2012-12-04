Toledo soup kitchen needs 350 hams for Christmas baskets

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) - Helping Hands of St. Louis Outreach Center in east Toledo is in need of 350 frozen boneless hams by next week for Christmas food baskets for families in need.

Director Paul Cook says he is grateful for the recent support given by the community for Thanksgiving meals. Federal funding for food was cut in half last year to service providers, causing Helping Hands to seek more assistance from the community to continue providing meals to more than 300 people each day.

"If it weren't for the community, we wouldn't be able to do all of this," said Cook.

The Christmas food baskets provide a holiday meal that families can cook and enjoy together at home.

In addition to hams, Helping Hands is asking for donations of instant mashed potatoes, canned sweet potatoes, new toys and children's clothing. Donations are needed by Wednesday, Dec. 12.

Donations may be delivered to Helping Hands of St. Louis at 443 Sixth Street from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday. To schedule a delivery for a different time, call Paul Cook at 419-691-0613, ext. 2.

Learn more about Helping Hands.

Copyright 2012 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.