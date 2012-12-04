OH approves $22M in funding for programs assisting homeless

COLUMBUS, OH (Toledo News Now) – On Monday, the State Controlling Board approved more than $22 million in funding for three programs to provide housing support to Ohioans in need.

Habitat for Humanity of Ohio received $200,000, the Homeless Crisis Response Program received more than $12 million and the Supportive Housing Program received nearly $10 million from the Ohio Housing Trust Fund. The Ohio Housing Trust Fund is administered by the Ohio Development Services Agency's Office of Community Development.

"It is important that Ohio's communities have resources to help those less fortunate," said Christiane Schmenk, director of the Ohio Development Services Agency. "Through these programs, we will help to prevent homelessness and enable Ohioans to make the transition from homelessness to housing, often times changing lives of people and families in need."

Habitat for Humanity of Ohio received $200,000 from the Ohio Housing Trust Fund Discretionary Grant Program to support 16 local affiliates. The local affiliates are expected to construct or rehabilitate single-family homes. Approximately 20 families, with incomes at or below 50 percent of the area median income, will benefit from the program. The families assisted also will participate in the construction or rehabilitation of their new homes.

The Homeless Crisis Response Program received $12,680,700 in Ohio Housing Trust Fund dollars to assist 50 nonprofit and local government agencies in preventing homelessness and providing emergency shelters. Approximately 28,121 Ohioans will be assisted through the program, which is divided into two parts: emergency shelter operations and shelter diversion activities.

The Supportive Housing Program received $9,807,600 of Ohio Housing Trust Fund dollars to support 46 nonprofit agencies that transition homeless Ohioans to permanent housing. Approximately 5,326 people will be assisted through the program. Eligible organizations include local governments, nonprofit organizations and public housing authorities.

The Ohio Housing Trust Fund provides affordable housing opportunities, expands housing services and improves housing conditions for low-income individuals and families in Ohio. The Fund supports a wide range of housing activities, including housing development, emergency home repair, handicapped accessibility modifications, and services related to housing and homelessness.

