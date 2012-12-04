Honda hosts world convention in Columbus to global participants

COLUMBUS, OH (Toledo News Now) – Nearly 500 Honda associates arrived in Columbus and Marysville this week to participate in the company's NH-Circle World Bloc Convention. With the theme "Turning Dreams Into Action," the associates from 17 countries will celebrate their winning improvement ideas, as well as share in team building and cultural activities.

Honda's "NH-Circle" program is a quality circle program in which associates volunteer their time to identify, analyze and solve work-related problems. They then present their solutions to management in order to improve the performance of the organization.

The World Bloc NH-Circle Convention is held every two years in one of Honda's six global regions. Participants have arrived this week from the U.S., Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Peru, Russia, Thailand, United Kingdom and Vietnam.

Officials believe Honda's success results from the engagement and skills of its associates, who have direct responsibility to develop, manufacture and sell products with the highest quality and value. Collectively, the associates participating in the World Bloc Convention represent a global team considered to be the company's foundation.

"These three days of NH-Circle activities are designed to celebrate the exchange of ideas as associates spend time networking with other teams from around the world," said Rick Schostek, senior vice president at Honda of America Mfg. "This is a very special opportunity for these associates, who have traveled here from faraway places to meet with their counterparts from other lands and see some sites in central Ohio."

Columbus Mayor Michael Coleman welcomed the visiting associates to Columbus during opening ceremonies held Tuesday at the Hyatt Regency Columbus. The teams were recognized by country and region as they entered the hall, and were greeted by Honda leadership from Japan and the company's six global operating regions.

Convening the global convention in Ohio is noteworthy as Honda celebrates 30 years of auto production in America, which started at the Marysville Auto Plant on Nov. 1, 1982. The Marysville plant was Honda's first automobile production facility outside of Japan and made Honda the first Japanese automaker to build cars in America. The success of Honda's manufacturing and product development operations in North America now serve as a model for Honda operations in other regions throughout the world.

"During more than 30 years in Ohio, we have seen the profound benefits that Honda operations have had on the lives of people here in our local communities," Schostek said. "With all of the Honda associates here today, we can also see that Honda's approach to associate involvement is shared all over the world, and that Honda also is having a profound impact on communities in other regions."

Honda sold nearly 25 million products in 2011 through its three product lines, including automobiles, motorcycles, and power equipment products, such as generators and lawn mowers. The company operates automobile plants in more than 16 countries. When including the production of motorcycles and power products, Honda has manufacturing operations in more than 26 countries.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, teams are traveling to Honda's operations in Marysville to present their winning ideas to peers and Honda leadership. They also are participating in team-building activities and taking time to see auto production in the Marysville Auto Plant.

While in Columbus, the visitors are participating in cultural activities at the Hyatt and Columbus Convention Center at night and on Thursday. Evening activities include opportunities to visit the holiday "WildLights" attraction at the Columbus Zoo and shopping in Columbus.

