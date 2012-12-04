Space heater causes south Toledo house fire

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) - One person is injured after a south Toledo home went up in flames just before 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Crews were called to the 1400 block of Colton Street to a fire at an occupied residence. One neighbor says there was a loud boom and then flames erupted from the home.

The five family members were home at the time of the fire, but managed to escape. A minor injury was reported by a resident trying to get back inside to save belongings. Fire crews say it was not a burn, but will not specify the injuries.

It took under 10 minutes to extinguish the fire.

"What we try to do in the course of an investigation is cause as little damage as we can, because what we don't want to do if this is a questionable fire, we don't want to cause damage to any evidence that may be left in there," said Lt. Matthew Hertzfeld with Toledo Fire and Rescue.

Investigators stayed until around noon gathering evidence. They believe it was an accidental fire. They say a person was sleeping on a couch next to a space heater at the home and an electrical trip caused the couch - and house - to go up in flames.

Hertzfeld estimates the home sustained about $25,000 worth of damage.

The Red Cross is offering assistance and providing the family with a place to stay.

