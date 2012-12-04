Sylvania Twp. neighborhood wants to join city

SYLVANIA, OH (TOLEDO NEWS NOW) - The Arbor Way neighborhood in Sylvania Township petitioned to becomes part of the city of Sylvania.

The topic will be discussed at a Sylvania Township trustees meeting Tuesday.

Residents say they are upset about the lack of services they receive including leaf pick up, lighting on the street and a connection to a sewer system.

Trustee Kevin Haddad recently went door to door in the neighborhood to talk about the issues. He says he'll be getting prices from the sanitary engineer as well as the cost to light the streets.

Haddad plans on bringing the information he collects to the trustees meeting, which begins at 4 p.m.



