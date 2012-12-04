Fire causes $20K in damage to north Toledo home - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Fire causes $20K in damage to north Toledo home

TOLEDO, OH (TOLEDO NEWS NOW) - Investigators believe an early morning fire Tuesday on Condley Drive may have had an electrical cause.

The house is occupied, but no one was home at the time. There were no injuries.

Damages are estimated at $20,000.

Copyright 2012 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly