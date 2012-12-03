Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson - December 2, 2012 - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson - December 2, 2012

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

This week on Leading Edge, Jerry speaks to Toledo City Councilman D. Michael Collins. Collins, an independent, represents District 2 in Toledo's south end. Jerry speaks to Collins about his recent accusations that Mayor Mike Bell's administration acted improperly in purchasing a vehicle.

Then, Jerry talks to Will Lucas about the Kings Kids Academy.

