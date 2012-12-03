Oregon Schools consider reconfiguration

OREGON, OH (Toledo News Now) – Plans for changing the Oregon City Schools structure were discussed at Monday night's board meeting.

Parents, along with board members, had the opportunity to hear Superintendent Mike Zalar's presentation on the potential changes.

Currently, Fassett Middle School on Starr Avenue houses sixth, seventh and eighth grades. Zalar's plan would move the sixth grade to the Eisenhower building.

Eisenhower would become an intermediate school, housing only fifth and sixth grades, while Fassett would be a junior high for seventh- and eighth-graders.

The main goal of the project is to improve math achievement scores by putting students together sooner and increasing math instruction by 20 minutes a day. Teachers would have more planning time and intervention time to help struggling math students.

"We think this is a good thing for kids and so hopefully the board will make that determination as well," Zalar said. "And if we decide to go forward on it then we will be making more detailed plans this spring."

He told those present that the move will cost about $551,000 a year, but that it can be paid for out of the General Fund budget by reallocating resources and staff retirements.

Oregon parent Sally Finger said she is ready for the change.

"I think what they're trying to do is the right way to go," Finger said. "I think they are trying to help the kids and their education, and give them…more interaction between the kids in the fifth and sixth grades."

The school board could vote on the reconfiguration as early as December 18. If they approve it, the changes could begin by the next school year.

