ODOT: Debris that hit windshield is limestone, not concrete

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) – The Ohio Department of Transportation examined debris that hit a windshield Monday on the Veterans' Glass City Skyway bridge. It concluded the material is made of limestone, not concrete. Therefore, it could not have come from the bridge.

No information has been given as to where the chunk of debris may have come from.



Jody Harris and her friend Ivah Elliott were on their way to a bar in Oregon Monday evening when a block of debris crashed through the windshield.

Harris and Elliott described it as a six-inch, flat chunk of concrete that fell straight from the sky, landed in Harris's hand, and sprayed them with shattered glass.

Harris was traveling southbound in the far right lane of Interstate 280 and was halfway across the bridge when it happened.

"It was like a gunshot and a blast of sand," Harris said. "I don't know how else to describe it. It was like, ‘POW!' and then sand. It was just crazy."

Harris said she kept her cool and took the first exit she saw to call the police. She and Elliott received scratches on their faces and hands, but were otherwise unharmed.

