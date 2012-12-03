Applicants for vacant council spot interview with Democratic Party

Five applicants for the soon to be vacant seat on Toledo City Council met with the Lucas County Democratic Party Monday.

Council will vote on who will take the place of Phil Copeland, who was elected as Lucas County Recorder in November and will leave council in January to fill that post. Since democrats hold a majority on council, the candidate recommended by the party is likely to get the seat.

The applicants are former Toledo Mayor Jack Ford, former Toledo Block Watch Caption Michael Dearth, former Toledo City Council Sergeant at Arms Harold Mosley and former council candidates Jason Schreiner and Sean Enright. The five met with a 17 member screening committee formed by the party. The party's executive committee is expected to make a recommendation to council after the interviews.

"I think we have a very good selection of candidates. They're diverse and obviously we have some younger people and some more experienced elected officials, or previous elected officials. We are looking forward to doing what we do and that is making sure we pick what we think is the best person to fill that spot," said Lucas County Democratic Party Chairman Ron Rothenbuhler.

Council plans to vote early next year on Copeland's replacement. Who ever is selected will serve the final year of Copeland's term, and then run for an at-large council seat in 2013.

