Northwood reinstates neighborhood watch

NORTHWOOD, OH (Toledo News Now) – Northwood residents have established a neighborhood block watch after 14 years without one.

Over the summer, there were a string of break-ins in vacant houses in Northwood, where thieves were stealing copper wiring from the houses.

Resident Audrey Caligiuri was inspired by the crimes to take the initiative to establish a new neighborhood block watch.

"If we could watch out for the neighbors and notice different people that we don't recognize and call the police, maybe we could possibly catch these people," Caligiuri explained. "Then it went into: instead of just doing it now, we could also do it continuously."

Caligiuri took the idea to the local police, who had already been attempting to bring back a watch program. Northwood Police Chief Thomas Cairl said he thinks a watch program is a valuable asset to the city.

There are about 14 residents involved that meet once a month with the police. Chief Cairl stressed to residents that he does not want them taking the law into their own hands.

"When you see something, report it," he said. "Most people know their neighborhoods better than us because they live there 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and they can report suspicious activity."

Caligiuri agreed that the watch is not meant to be a vigilante group, but rather the eyes and ears of the police department.

Their meetings take place the third Wednesday of every month at 6:30 p.m. at the fire station on Tracy Road. Anyone interested in joining should call 419-691-5053.

