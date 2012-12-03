Rudolph postmark is saved thanks to volunteers

RUDOLPH, OH (Toledo News Now) – Due to U.S. Postal Service cuts, the Rudolph, Ohio post office nearly lost their trademark reindeer stamp this year.

People from all over the world send their mail to the Rudolph, Ohio post office during the holidays to get it stamped with a signature reindeer design. This year, with the office down to only one employee, the task of dealing with the increase in mail was too much to maintain.

At least 75 volunteers from the town and surrounding area stepped in to make sure the Christmas tradition survived. Among those is state Rep. Randy Gardner (R – Bowling Green). Volunteers are signed up to help stamp the incoming letters over the next few weeks.

The stamps will help keep the post office alive, as well. This unique stamp is so popular, it generates nearly $10,000 in revenue for the post office each year.

"I would hate to see the little post office here closed and lost that special Christmas touch," said volunteer Karen Simmons. "I've always mailed my cards here so I thought it would be a nice thing to do."

To volunteer to stamp cards, call the Rudolph post office at 419-686-4041.

