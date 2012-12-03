Toledo Fire adds 43 new recruits

Toledo Fire and Rescue added 43 new recruits at a ceremony in council chambers Monday morning.

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) - More than 40 new Toledo Fire recruits were sworn in at a ceremony in Toledo City Council chambers Monday morning.

Fire Chief Louis Santiago says they should be ready to start by the second week of May after training for the next few months.

A total of 43 new recruits started their career after being sworn in at 10 a.m. as one of the larger fire classes. In 1984, a class of 64 was sworn in to the department.

Santiago says the fire department's numbers have been low due to recent retirements. He believes this class will help bring the department back up to speed.

"To go through a hiring process, it takes a lot of time, everything from the test to the actual hire, there's a lot of things that take place," said Santiago.

Santiago emphasized the importance of making sure the department was gaining quality people.

He says the department works with a minimum staffing level now, but once the new class is trained, they will be able to divide shifts among a higher number of employees.

