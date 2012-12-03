3 injured in head-on Defiance Co. crash

HIGHLAND TOWNSHIP, OH (Toledo News Now) - Three people were injured after a crash in Defiance County Sunday afternoon.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash on state Route 15 west of Schubert Road in Highland Township around 1 p.m. Sunday.

Brenda Michel, 57, of Ottawa, OH, was driving an Oldsmobile westbound on SR 15 when she collided with a Pontiac heading eastbound driven by Makayla McAvoy, 18, of Mt. Gilead, OH. The vehicles collided head-on on a curve in the roadway.

Michel was transported by ProMedica Air to a hospital in Fort Wayne, IN. McAvoy and a juvenile passenger from Michel's vehicle were transported to a hospital in Defiance.

The crash remains under investigation.

