Fugitive with distinctive tattoos arrested for attempted murder

EAST CLEVELAND, OH (Toledo News Now) -

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force has announced the capture of fugitive Anthony "Face" Willis.

Willis was wanted by the U.S. Marshals and East Cleveland Police Department. He was charged with attempted murder. It is alleged that back in June, Willis fired nine shots at a subject, striking him numerous times, after a neighborhood dispute. 

Willis has a lengthy criminal history and has previously served time in federal prison for transporting underage children across state lines to engage in prostitution. 

Anyone with information about a fugitive and his whereabouts should contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED, or text the keyword "WANTED" and "tip" to 847411. Tipsters can remain anonymous. Reward money is available.

