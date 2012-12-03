Chrysler reports sales increase 14% in November

AUBURN HILLS, MI (Toledo News Now) - Chrysler Group LLC is reporting its U.S. sales for November 2012 increased 14 percent, which is the best November sales in five years.

Chrysler reported U.S. sales included 122,565 units, a 14 percent increase compared with sales in November 2011, which was 107,172 units.

The Chrysler, Dodge, Ram Truck and FIAT brands each posted year-over-year sales gains in November, compared with the same month last year. The FIAT brand's 123 percent increase was the largest sales gain of any Chrysler Group brand for the month.

November marked Chrysler Group's 32nd-consecutive month of year-over-year sales gains.



"Even with all the talk of a looming fiscal cliff, Chrysler Group is well positioned for a strong sales finish to the year," said Reid Bigland, president and CEO of Dodge Brand and head of U.S. sales. "We are expecting a strong December as the industry continues to recover from the East Coast hurricane and consumers continue to respond to our popular year-end Big Finish event."



Models that contributed to Chrysler Group's 14 percent sales increase include the Fiat 500, the Dodge Journey full-size crossover, and the iconic Jeep Wrangler SUV, each setting a sales record for the month of November. More than 10,000 Wranglers were sold last month, a 12 percent increase from November 2011. The Journey's 77 percent sales gain was the largest percentage increase of any Dodge brand model in November.



Two Chrysler Group sedans weighed in with significant sales increases in November. Sales of the Dodge Avenger mid-size sedan were up 26 percent, while the flagship Chrysler 300 full-size sedan recorded a 17 percent sales gain in November. Sales for the Ram pickup truck increased 23 percent.

The Jeep Grand Cherokee, made in Detroit, had its best November since 2005, selling 13,619 units. It was also the second highest selling month of the year.

The managing partner at the Grogan's Towne Dealership is reporting 2012 as its best year of sales to date with an increase of 40 percent. He believes improvements to fuel efficiency for SUVs and trucks are believed to be the reason for the surge in sales.

"They're coming back. Chrysler's come back. They're doing a great job. Our quality's a lot better. The gas mileage is drastically helping Chrysler, which we've never had good gas mileage cars," said Denny Amrhein.

Chrysler Group finished the month with a 90-days supply of inventory totaling 442,241 units. U.S. industry sales figures for November are projected at an estimated 15.3 million units seasonally adjusted annual rate.

