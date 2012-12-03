No plea for man suspected in Addison Twp. murder

(TOLEDO NEWS NOW) - The man accused in the murder of an Addison Township, MI, woman was back before a judge Monday.

Steven Storm, 42, is charged with the murder of Sandra Johnson, 63, in Lenawee County.

Police say the body of Johnson was found Nov. 17 at a boat dock at Crispell Lake in Jackson Township. The Lenawee County sheriff says she was murdered in her Addison Township home.

This court date is a continuation of his arraignment after the initial arraignment was postponed when Storm appeared in court without an attorney.

Storm met with his public defender attorney for the first time Monday. He still did not make a plea. A plea is expected to happen at his next hearing Jan. 11.

