Car hits utility pole, closes road

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) - An early morning crash closed the area of Westwood Avenue and Nebraska Avenue for several hours Sunday night.

A car hit a utility pole, snapping it in half.

Toledo Edison crews were called to the scene to repair the damage, and no residents lost power as a result of the crash.

Nobody was injured.

