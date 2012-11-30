Candlelight vigil held for family of five

SENECA COUNTY, OH (Toledo News Now) – A candlelight vigil was held Friday night in honor of Holly Adams Hamilton and her family.

"I just want people to know what a wonderful family they were, and how much they loved their kids," said Hamilton's friend Amy Stuck.

Holly and Joseph Hamilton and their three children – Olivia, Jack and Lincoln – died in a house fire earlier this week. Friends gathered at Greenwood Park in Bellevue to honor their memory. They especially recalled what great parents Holly and Joseph were.

"More than anything, even though I have a million stories, I just think of Holly as a loving mother and how those children were her life," Stuck said. "And how if she were to have lost one of them and survived, I don't think she could've taken it."

But the Hamilton's friends all said they have learned a lesson from the horrific event.

"The positive thing that comes from such a tragedy is that you remember to love your loved ones a little more, to squeeze your kids a little tighter, to get in touch with old friends you haven't talked to in years," said Tera Ungerer, Hamilton's childhood friend.

Services for the Hamilton family will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Tiffin.

Copyright 2012 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.