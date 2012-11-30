Holiday shopping with the Arts Commission

Unique gifts could be purchased on the Holiday Loop.

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) - Friday night was all about shopping unique and shopping creative in the Downtown Toledo area. It was the Arts Commission of Greater Toledo's Holiday Loop.

"I think it's a great opportunity. It's amazing that Toledo has something like this offered in the area. It's beautiful," said shopper Christine Richie.

The event was spread over three locations: The Warehouse District, Old West End and the Uptown Area. Along the loop were 35 different art venues featuring the works of local artists.

Among those showing their artwork was Laura Crement of Genoa.

"It's a nice outlet. I'm a stay-at-home mom. So to be artsy, get my passion out – it's a good feeling" she said.

People hopped from one gallery to another on free busses provided by the Arts Commission.

It's a fun experience, all the while promoting local arts and artists.

"We do have a loop event in April and October," said Michelle Carlson of the Commission. "But we decided this year to really support our local businesses and local artists which are small business owners but gear it more for the holiday."

At a place like 20 North Gallery, you're bound to find locally-created gifts.

"It's a unique gift because everything here is one-of-a-kind, so you know when you get that gift, nobody else will find it under their tree," said Eric Hillenbrand, owner of the gallery.

And it's hoped folks who get 'loopy' on this night will come back on another night to support local artists.

