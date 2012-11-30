New perks for dog owners

LUCAS COUNTY, OH (Toledo News Now) – Owning a dog in Lucas County will provide new perks in 2013.

As the time to renew dog licenses approaches, the Lucas County auditor is starting a program to make the license worth the money to pet owners.

The $25 license will now come with a key tag that will be good for special offers for dogs and their owners, including discounts on dog food, vet services, tanning, and car washes.

County Auditor Anita Lopez said the program is a way to promote responsible pet ownership and safe pets.

"Step up, buy your dog license," Lopez said. "Show the county that you love your dog, and let's let the state know that Lucas County loves their dogs and we're responsible pet owners."

The window to buy or renew a dog license for $25 is Dec. 1 through Jan. 31. After that, the price will increase to $50.

