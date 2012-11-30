One injured so far in Central Toledo shooting - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

One injured so far in Central Toledo shooting

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) - Toledo police are on the scene of a shooting in the 600 block of Highland in Central Toledo.

Police responded to the shooting shortly after 8:45 this Friday evening.

It has been confirmed that one male victim has been shot and taken to the hospital.

No word yet on his condition or possible suspects.

