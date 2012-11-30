Vehicle stolen at Costco in broad daylight

Mowka said she parked in the same spot for years before the theft.

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) – A Swanton woman's car was stolen Thursday from the Costco parking lot.

Angela Mowka said she feels like every time she takes a step forward, something happens to send her two steps back. A vendor employee, Mowka recently received a promotion, but with that came the loss of her state aid, food stamps and health insurance.

To top it off, as she left work Thursday, she realized her car had been stolen.

"I looked up, and I was like, ‘My Jeep is gone. The Jeep's gone, it's not here,'" Mowka said. "I just broke down after that."

Surveillance video shows the crime happened in broad daylight in the middle of a busy parking lot.

"I don't understand how people can do that," Mowka said. "They have to stop and think that there's people out there just like them that are in the same spot."

Mowka's 1996 Jeep Cherokee got her to work every day from Swanton. What's worse, Mowka is a diabetic, and her insulin, insulin meter, and laundry were all in the vehicle.

"I mean, stuff from my 6-year-old son was in there. A Valentine's Day card that I kept," she said.

Police said they found the car, but everything was ripped out. They said it's unlikely the vehicle will be drivable again. Mowka is hoping those responsible are caught.

"I just hope that no one has to go through what I'm going through right now," she said.

Employees at Costco are taking up a collection to help her. To contribute, call 419-381-5041.

