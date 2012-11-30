Township trustee responds to Arbor Way petition

SYLVANIA TOWNSHIP, OH (Toledo News Now) – After hearing that the Arbor Way neighborhood has petitioned to become a part of the city of Sylvania, Sylvania Township Trustee Kevin Haddad took action to address residents' concerns.

Haddad said he was shocked to hear Sylvania Township could lose one of its neighborhoods. So he visited the Arbor Way neighborhood to hear what residents had to say.

After stopping at about half of the homes in the neighborhood, Haddad said residents were upset about the services they're receiving – or the lack thereof.

Residents said they want lighting on the streets, leaf pick-up, and most importantly, a connection to a sewer system.

The neighborhood homes are currently hooked up to their own septic systems, but if they joined the city of Sylvania, they would be assessed to be hooked up to the city's sanitary sewer system.

"It's time that we do something and make sure we spend the money on the people," Haddad said. "I've always said this is a government of the people, by the people, and for the people. If they're paying me money to do jobs for them, they need to get their services. If I'm not providing their services, then I shouldn't be standing here."

Haddad said the township should be providing these desired services to residents. He plans to continue talking to the neighborhood's residents and will bring the issue up at the next trustee meeting on Tuesday.

Copyright 2012 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.