Toledo Fire & Rescue to swear in 43 new recruits

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) - The Toledo Fire & Rescue Department is proud to announce 43 new recruits will be sworn in during a ceremony Monday at 10 a.m. in Toledo City Council Chambers.

Following the ceremony, the recruits will begin 13 weeks of fire training, followed by nine weeks of training to become emergency medical technicians.

Upon graduation, the recruits will be certified as State of Ohio Firefighter II, and certified Emergency Medical Technician-Basic through the State of Ohio/National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians.

