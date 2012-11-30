Free HIV testing Dec. 1 at Franklin Park Mall

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) - HIV infection is no longer a death sentence. It has become treatable and controllable.

About 1,000 people are estimated to be living with HIV in Lucas County, according to the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department, but many are not aware of their diagnosis.

On World AIDS Day Dec. 1, there will be a global focus on combating this chronic disease and striving for an AIDS-free generation through HIV testing, education and access to care.

Trained volunteers, educators and health care professionals will offer free, confidential HIV testing from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Westfield Franklin Park Mall food court.

More than 100 people were tested for World AIDS Day 2011 at the local event.

No appointments are necessary for the 20-minute test, which requires a mouth swab. Educational material about HIV prevention also will be handed out.

The local World AIDS Day testing event is sponsored by The University of Medical Center Ryan White Center, the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department, the AIDS Resource Center of Northwest Ohio, Substance Abuse Services Inc. and Nuestra Gente Community Projects Inc.

