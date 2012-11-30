OH man accused of tossing 25 marijuana plants from SUV

A Columbus man is facing felony drug charges after OSHP troopers recovered 25 marijuana plants and an electric meter after they were thrown from a SUV. (Photo Source: OSHP)

PERRYSBURG, OH (Toledo News Now) – A Columbus man is facing felony drug charges after Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers recovered 25 marijuana plants and an electric meter used for marijuana cultivation, after they were thrown from a vehicle on Interstate 475 in Wood County.

An officer from Perrysburg Township Police Department requested assistance from the Patrol's Criminal Patrol Unit after a 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe was acting suspiciously and trying to evade the officer on Interstate 75 in Wood County.

Troopers responded to the area and two separate witnesses observed an occupant of the suspect vehicle throw a large trash bag out the window on I-475, near milepost 2. Troopers located the bag along the interstate and found it contained marijuana plants and an electric meter.

Troopers then observed the suspect vehicle on Eckel Junction Road near state Route 25 and initiated a traffic stop.

Craig E. Sheppard, 26, admitted to the ownership of the contraband and that he had just purchased it in Michigan and was en route to Columbus.

Sheppard was incarcerated in the Wood County Jail. He is charged with tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony, plus trafficking in marijuana and possession of criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies. If convicted, he could face up to 10 years in prison and up to a $15,000 fine.

