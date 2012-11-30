Nearly 4,000 counterfeit items seized on Turnpike in Perrysburg

PERRYSBURG, OH (Toledo News Now) – An Illinois man is facing felony charges after Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers discovered 23 boxes of counterfeit merchandise during a traffic stop on the Ohio Turnpike in Wood County.

Troopers stopped a 2000 Dodge Grand Caravan with Illinois registration, for a marked lanes violation on the Ohio Turnpike near milepost 71 at 10:15 a.m. Thursday. Criminal indicators were observed and a consent search was granted by the driver.

The search revealed:

-2,592 knit hats with professional sport logos

-940 sets of contact lenses

-240 animal hats

-80 fluid-filled flip lighters

Yoon Keol Chung, 47, of Mt. Prospect, IL, was charged with trademark counterfeiting and criminal simulation, both fourth-degree felonies. Chung was incarcerated in the Wood County Jail.

If convicted, he could face up to three years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine.

