Anthony Wayne Trail in Maumee reopens after semi crash

MAUMEE, OH (Toledo News Now) - Anthony Wayne Trail in Maumee is back open after a semi crash Friday morning at the White Street intersection.

Police say just after 7 a.m. Friday, a driver traveling southbound on White Street stopped at the red light, but then edged forward into traffic. Officers say the semi truck heading westbound on Anthony Wayne Trail could not avoid the hit.

The driver of the car was injured.

"We know that it's a 56-year-old Maumee woman. She has some substantial head injuries. She was taken to the hospital by Maumee's paramedics," said Sgt. TJ Stratton with the Maumee Police Division.

Police are still trying to figure out exactly what happened, but they have no information from eyewitnesses. Anyone with information on the crash is urged to call the department at at 419-897-7007.

