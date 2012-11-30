3 NW OH football teams head to states

Central Catholic showed its school spirit with a pep rally to send off the football team Friday morning.

(Toledo News Now) - Three northwest Ohio high school football teams are playing for state championship titles this weekend.

A big night is ahead for the Central Catholic football team as it prepares for the Division II state championship game. The school showed its support Friday morning with a pep rally to send off the team. Whitmer High School even sent over a banner to show its support.

The Irish won a state championship back in 2005 under the leadership of head coach Greg Dempsey, who still leads the team today. Dempsey told his team to be excited and play to the best of their abilities, as they have been all season.

Toledo Central Catholic has a record of 13-1 and will meet Trotwood-Madison (12-2), Friday at 7 p.m. at the Paul Brown Tiger Stadium in Massillon.

St. Vincent St. Mary (12-2) will play Bellevue (13-1) in the Division III state championship game at 11 a.m. Saturday at Fawcett Stadium in Canton.

Whitmer (14-0) will take on Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller (11-3) Saturday at 7 p.m. at Canton's Fawcett Stadium for the Division I state championship.

