Fire marshals determine possible cause of Monclova Twp condo fire

MONCLOVA TOWNSHIP, OH (Toledo News Now) - Investigators are releasing a cause in the Brandywine condo complex fire where a massive fire broke out Thanksgiving night.

Investigators say the fire started on a second-floor balcony.

While they were not able to determine an exact cause of the fire, investigators say smoking materials that were improperly disposed of could be to blame.

Multiple fire departments battled the blaze for hours. The fire caused extensive damage to 24 units in the building and left dozens without a home. Fire officials say 70 percent of the complex was destroyed.

