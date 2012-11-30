Attempted burglar drives through convenience store

POINT PLACE, OH (TOLEDO NEWS NOW) - Police are searching for the driver who crashed a truck into a local carryout in an attempt to burglarize the store.

It all happened at Captain's Carryout at the intersection of Edgewater and 315th in Point Place.

Police say just before 3 a.m. Friday, a driver crashed a truck into the local carryout multiple times. They believe it may have been an attempt to rob the store.

"It's unbelievable," said Owner Rick Aossey. "The whole front of my building's gone. Repairable, I'd imagine, but it's going to cost. It's going to cost a bundle."

Witnesses report seeing a pick up truck with heavy damage driving away from the scene.

No one was hurt, and the Aossey family said nothing was stolen.

This isn't the first time the store has been broken into, but it was by far the most damaging. Although they're already getting help from the community, the damage is devastating for the family business.

"Our little carryouts cannot afford this stuff," said Aossey's brother Edward. "Insurance rates go up; a couple days out of business kills us. It's not a large profit margin on little carryouts."

Investigators say they're still looking for the person responsible for the break-in. Anyone with information should call Crimestopper at 419-255-1111.

