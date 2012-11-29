St. Francis unveils new student achievement center

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) – The St. Francis de Sales High School unveiled their new student achievement center on Thursday.

The new center will serve as a place for students to go if they're looking for extra help or a place to study.

"Last year, the program was put in place, but it was put in place in the old space," said Jonee Lee, achievement center director. "To actually see this come to life is kind of spectacular. It's been a long time coming and the space is very much needed."

The 6,000-square-foot building hosts 18 computers, two iMacs for web design and video editing, and Nooks, Kindles and iPads that can be checked out to take advantage of the school's new online library. The study rooms have smart boards, and laptops can be connected to screens in the study booths. The project cost $1.4 million.

The center is available to all St. Francis students, faculty, parents and alumni. It is open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and Saturday, Friday from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m., and Sunday from 5-8 p.m.

