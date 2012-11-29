Findlay candy shop celebrates 75 years

Some of the goods on display in the candy shop.

FINDLAY, OH (Toledo News Now) – The Dietsch Brothers candy shop is celebrating their 75th anniversary this holiday season.

A staple in Findlay, Dietsch Brothers have been serving the sweet stuff since 1937. Next week they will announce plans for their anniversary in the Findlay Courier. Until then, it's a secret.

Owners have attributed their longevity to making sure that their small, local business stays true to its roots.

"It's family-run," said Co-owner Jeff Dietsch. "We're here all the time. And quality has been our main thing. We've tried to make a real quality product for the public. And I think we've done a really good job at it, and we keep it at a reasonable price."

Dietsch Brothers chocolates can also be purchased at any Anderson's store.

